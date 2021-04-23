Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

