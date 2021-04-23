ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Trading Down 5.6%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGKLF. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

