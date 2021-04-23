Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Up 4.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

About Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

