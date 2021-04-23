Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 218,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,512. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

