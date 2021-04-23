Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,235,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

