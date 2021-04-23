Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.