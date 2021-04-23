Endor Protocol Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.71 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00502756 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00235542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033543 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars.

