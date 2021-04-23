Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

ENT stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,695 ($22.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,805,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,064. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,535.31. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The stock has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

