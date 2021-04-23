Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 20,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Entain has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

