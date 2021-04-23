Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

