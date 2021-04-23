Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 39,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.