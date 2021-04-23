EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

