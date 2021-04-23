Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Equifax also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $221.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52-week low of $129.39 and a 52-week high of $226.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.61.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

