Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.61.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $221.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20. Equifax has a 1-year low of $129.39 and a 1-year high of $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 135.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

