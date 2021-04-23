Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

