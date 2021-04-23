Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.65.

CMS opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

