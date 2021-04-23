Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.