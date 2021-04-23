Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

