Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitrans Midstream Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

ETRN opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 529,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

