Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 2,494 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

