Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $11,510,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

WTRG opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

