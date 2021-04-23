Etherisc DIP Token Market Cap Reaches $45.26 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and $1.04 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.