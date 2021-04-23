Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.