Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000.

NYSE:ACIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 3,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,309. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

