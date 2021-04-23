Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 186 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $87.57 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

