Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 256,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

