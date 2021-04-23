Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

