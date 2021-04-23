Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $7.00 on Friday, reaching $380.77. 33,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,389. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

