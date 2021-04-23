Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.82. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 204,861 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.17.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

