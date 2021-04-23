Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 25,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

