Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $134.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences’ rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a bottom-line pressure, resulting in net loss in the fourth quarter 2020. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. Its expectations of a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues raise apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and stiff competition persist. Yet, robust top-line growth in the fourth quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues, driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

