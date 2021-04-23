Exane Asset Management Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Exane Asset Management increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up 6.7% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 556.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 158,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.