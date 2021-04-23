Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Safehold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

