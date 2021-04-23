Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 19,342 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

