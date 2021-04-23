Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

