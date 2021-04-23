ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.52

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.52 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 2970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 874.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

