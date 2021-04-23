eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,828,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,058,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 29.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

