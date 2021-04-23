eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,828,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,058,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,350. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 82.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 194.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 98,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in eXp World by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.