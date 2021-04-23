Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Truist

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Truist from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.09.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $175.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

