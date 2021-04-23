Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

