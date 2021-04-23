Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.02. 187,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $848.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

