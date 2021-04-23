Facet Wealth Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

