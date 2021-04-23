Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $409,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

