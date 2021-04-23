Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,528,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,703. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.