Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.53). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,063. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.