Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $266.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

