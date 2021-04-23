FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.