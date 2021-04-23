FDx Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Harsco stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.