FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

