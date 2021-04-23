FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

